Bayern Munich sign Man City's Leroy Sane



Bayern Munich have signed German international winger Leroy Sane from Manchester City for at least five years, the German club said Friday.

“The 24-year-old has put his name to a five-year contract until 30 June 2025 and will start preparing for the upcoming season in Munich next week,” Bayern Munich said in a statement.

The multiple Bundesliga winners did not give a transfer price.

