Home | News | General | Ondo election: INEC displays certificates of Obaseki, others

- INEC has displayed certificates of Governor Obaseki and other candidates

- Obaseki is the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)

- Ize-Iyamu is the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC)

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

Ahead of the incoming Edo state governorship election, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Thursday, July 2, displayed the forms of the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Governor Godwin Obaseki, and 13 others at its annex office.

The Nation reports that on INEC’s notice board at the annex office, Obaseki filled West African School Leaving Certificate, 1973 and Bachelor of Arts (B.A. Hons.), 1979, as his qualifications.

Legit.ng gathered that Governor Obaseki did not present his Higher School Certificate (HSC).

Obaseki would slug it out on September 19, with the standard-bearer of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, and others in what is popularly referred to as a rematch, to elect a new governor from November 12.

Edo 2020: How we helped Oshiomhole when he had no money - Obaseki

The governorship candidate of PDP and governor of Edo state, Godwin Obaseki. Credit: Twitter/Godwin Obaseki.

Source: UGC

According to the report, Ize-Iyamu has LLB from the University of Benin, adding that in 2016, Ize-Iyamu was the governorship candidate of the PDP, while Obaseki was the standard-bearer of the APC.

Ize-Iyamu had the backing of the then Edo state governor, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, who later became the national chairman of the governing party, before last week’s dissolution of the National Working Committee (NWC) by APC’s National Executive Committee (NEC), headed by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The other governorship candidates are Obhafuoso Paul, Action Alliance (AA); Akhigbe Ehiabhi, African Democratic Congress (ADC); Ibio Emmanuel, African Democratic Party (ADP); Lucky Idehen, All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA); Igbineweka Osamuede, Allied Peoples Movement (APM); Amos Areloegbe, All Peoples Party (APP); and Osifo Isaiah, Labour Party (LP).

Others are Agolebun Tracy, New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP); Stevie Ozono, National Rescue Movement (NRM); Felix Obayangbon, Social Democratic Party (SDP); Jones Osagiobare, Young Progressive Party (YPP); and Akhalamhe Amiemenoghena, Zenith abour Party (ZLP).

APC vows to sack members who accept appointments from PDP

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that the governor of Rivers state, Nyesom Wike, revealed the alleged reason Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu lost to Governor Obaseki in the 2016 governorship election in the state.

It was reported that Ize-Iyamu contested on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party against Obaseki who was the All Progressives Congress in 2016.

The table has, however, turned as Ize-Iyamu is now the APC governorship candidate while Obaseki has also emerged as the candidate of the PDP.

In another report, member of the PDP in Edo state, Kassim Afegbua, says he would not support Governor Godwin Obaseki's ambition to be re-elected for a second term in office.

Afegbua, a former spokesman to General Ibrahim Babangida, disclosed this on Monday, June 29 during an interview with Channels Television.

Greatest achievement - PDP confirms Segun Oni’s return

He noted that his position on the governor is not borne out of greed, resentment or hatred, but based on the way he emerged as the PDP candidate in the party's primary election.

“My position on Obaseki is not borne out of desperation, greed or money politics. My position on Obaseki is borne out of the fact that there has to be a difference in the way and manner that democracy is run in this country.

“Someone cannot just join a party within 24 hours, you surrender every whims and caprice of the party to him and then you sit back and tell me that you are celebrating your Christmas early enough in the day,” he said.

After serving as Comrade Adams Oshiomhole's commissioner of information in Edo state, he went on to one of the spokespersons for the PDP's presidential campaign in 2019.

APC sacks NWC, appoints caretaker committee | - on Legit TV

Fact check: How true is the claim that Ogun guber election should be declared inconclusive?

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...