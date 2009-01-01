Home | News | General | We've lost a dependable ally with fatherly mien - Akeredolu mourns Ondo commissioner who died of Covid-19 (video)

- Governor Rotimi Akeredolu has mourned his deceased health commissioner Wahab Adegbenro

- The governor, who spoke from isolation, described the late commissioner as a dependable ally and gentleman per excellence

- The governor further stated that Adegbenro will be remembered for his numerous private and official endeavours

With Ondo facing a turbulent time as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, Governor Rotimi Akeredolu has reacted to the death of the state health commissioner, Dr Wahab Adegbenro.

It would be recalled that Adegbenro, a veteran health expert and surgeon, died on Thursday, July 2, at the age of 65.

This publication reported that the late commissioner was battling Covid-19 over the last few days but efforts of the state health operatives proved futile as he later gave up the ghost.

The governor, who spoke from isolation, described the late commissioner as a dependable ally and gentleman per excellence.

His death came barely 48 hours after Governor Rotimi Akeredolu announced through his social media handles that he tested positive to the virus.

Reacting to his commissioner's death, Akeredolu who spoke from self-isolation, described him as a reliable colleague and compatriot, saying "Ondo has lost one of his ost dutiful commissioners."

"I share in your pain and grief of the demise of this great man. This is a shared emotional moment. My heart is with the family, friends and colleagues and everybody.

"We have lost a colleague, a gentleman per excellence and a dedicated professional whose commitment to assigned responsibility is legendary.

"I am personally pained by this loss. We have lost a dependable ally with a fatherly mien.

"While praying that God grants us the fortitude to bear the loss, it is my certain belief that Adegbenro will be remembered for his numerous private and official endeavours which have distinguished him for encomium," the governor said in a video posted on Youtube.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Chikwe Ihekweazu, director-general of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), has expressed grief and sadness over the death Wahab Adegbenro.

Speaking on the late commissioner's death, the NCDC DG said Adegbenro will be fondly remembered for his contribution to the health sector.

Ihekweazu, who described the commissioner as "my brother and colleague" further eulogised him for his leadership response to the outbreak of Lassa Fever in Ondo state.

