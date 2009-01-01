Home | News | General | Visually impaired students begs Nigerians for help amid tears as flood destroys their food items, property (video)

The students of Bethesda Home for the Blind have called on Nigerians to make donations for them after their food items and property were destroyed by flood.

The call for help was posted on Twitter by the official Twitter page of the school, which said there is nothing too small to be given as help.

The tweet read: "The students of Bethesda home for the Blind are begging for your donations. The rain that fell caused a big flood. It entered our school and spoilt our food items and properties but in everything, we thank God, because when there is life, there is hope. Nothing is too small. Thanks."

