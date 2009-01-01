Home | News | General | My mother is not close to being back to normal after surviving coronavirus - Jason Njoku

- Nigerian film magnate, Jason Njoku, recently took to social media to reveal the problems some coronavirus survivors might face, using his mother as an example

- The Iroko TV boss said that his mother was still very far from back to normal 15 weeks after she survived coronavirus

- Jason named scarred lungs, shortness of breath, as some of the problems his mother was still facing after her recovery

The coronavirus pandemic got many parts of the world raging in the early part of year 2020 seeing as it was easily spread and did not have a vaccine.

Measures were put in place by several countries’ governments to put the virus in check and to curb its spread. Lockdown measures were established and social gatherings were banned.

However, as time went on, a lot of people all over the world started to get more relaxed and viewed the virus as a thing that could not affect them, despite the daily rising numbers.

Just recently, Nigerian film boss, Jason Njoku, took to social media via his Twitter page to warn those who had already recovered from the virus about the troubles that they could face.

The Iroko TV boss did this using his mother as an example seeing as she was a COVID-19 survivor. Jason shared a link on Twitter about what recovery could look like for many survivors and he mentioned how his mother was still very far from back to normal despite leaving the hospital 15 weeks ago.

Jason Njoku with his wife and mother.

Source: Instagram

Jason said that his mother left the hospital on March 21 and that she was still struggling to recover after 15 weeks. He said that scarred lungs and shortness of breath were some of the things his mother had been facing.

He wrote: “My mum survived Covid19 leaving the hospital 21March. 15wks later she's still struggling to recover. Not even close to back to 'normal'. Scarred lungs, shortness of breath etc.”

See his tweet below:

Hmm.

Legit.ng had earlier reported on how Jason Njoku almost lost his 73-year-old mother to coronavirus.

In his tweets, he said his mother, who works as a healthcare worker at the National Health Service in the United Kingdom, became ill at home from Saturday, March 14, to Monday, March 16.

He explained that he urged her to go to the hospital and get tested and by Tuesday, March 17, she was hospitalised. He narrated that at some point her lungs were on the verge of collapsing.

