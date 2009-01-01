Home | News | General | Guardiola 'attacks' Liverpool stars, accuses them of 'drinking lot of beers' after Man City 4-0 win

- Pep Guardiola exerted the perfect revenge as his Man City side thumped Liverpool 4-0 at the Etihad

- The Red's performances on the day was questionable as they did not like their formidable selves

- Guardiola claims his rivals might have drank a bit too much beer but reiterated they were excellent either way

- This was Liverpool's first game since they were confirmed as champions of England

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola subtly mocked Champions elect Liverpool after his side thumped the Reds 4-0 in a match result on Thursday, July 2, in the Premier League.

City were obligated to perform the humiliating guard of honor but there was nothing damp in their performances on the pitch as they completely blew away a Liverpool team which has arguably their typical best 11.

Pep Guardiola praised Liverpool in ironic fashion after the Reds lost 4-0 at the Etihad. Photo: Getty Images.

Source: Twitter

The Citizens took the lead courtesy of Kevin De Bruyne on the penalty spot before Raheem Sterling and Phil Foden made it 3-0 before the break.

An Alex-Oxlade Chamberlain own goal completed a miserable night for Jurgen Klopp’s side, whose quest for numerous records between now and the end of the season took a slight dip.

Speaking after the game, Guardiola praised the attitude of his players as he particularly raised his hands at Phil Foden whom he claims will be a great prospect in future.

“I’ve seen many players in my life – I have trained incredible, incredible players and Phil will be one of them,” the Spaniard said of the young English midfielder.

On his opponents, the 48-year old tried to be ironic by mentioning that Liverpool might still be in celebratory mood but were still good enough to play in a football match.

“They drank a lot of beers this week but they arrived here with no beers in their blood which is why I give us a lot of credit. Maybe it will help us for the FA Cup semi-final against Arsenal and the Champions League game against Madrid,” Guardiola added in what looked like a dig at Jurgen Klopp’s men.

The game typically had its fiery moments as at some point the two managers were seen engaging in a fierce argument on the touchline.

Defeat means Liverpool have very little margin for error if they are to overhaul Manchester City’s 100 points tally which is the current record in the Premier League.

On Jurgen Klopp’s end, the German was obviously not happy with the result but was quick to defend his side’s attitude despite already securing the title.

“I saw a brilliant attitude – I saw boys who were fighting with everything. We didn’t behave like somebody who became champions a week ago,” he said.

