Home | News | General | Spanish League giants ready to make big offer for Super Eagles star Chukwueze

- Samuel Chukwueze could be joining Atletico Madrid this summer

- Diego Simone is said to be impressed with the Nigerian star's progress in the La Liga

- The Argentine feels the 21-year-old winger will fit into his plans next season

Spanish League giants Atletico Madrid are reportedly plotting a surprise transfer move for Nigerian winger Samuel Chukuweze this summer.

The 21-year-old attacker has scored four goals and five assists in 36 appearances for Villarreal this campaign as they currently sit fifth on the log.

Chelsea, Liverpool, and a few other top European clubs have shown interest in signing the Super Eagles star who won bronze at the Africa Cup of Nations championship last year.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

Complete Sport quoting Spanish news outlet Mundo Deportivo claims Atletico manager Diego Simeone wants the forward in his team next season.

Super Eagles boss Rohr reveals what he plans to do to Arsenal and QPR stars

Samuel Chukwueze in action for Villarreal; credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The Argentine tactician believes the Nigerian will be fit and useful to his plans as they hope to contend for titles again.

Chukwueze has a deal with the Yellow Submarine until the summer of 2023 having signed a professional contract with the senior team in 2018.

PAY ATTENTION: Become a member of the leading sports Facebook group 'Naija Football Fan Zone'

He will hope to better his reputation when Villarreal take on Barcelona at the El Madrigal stadium on Sunday.

Legit.ng earlier reported that Samuel Chukwueze has been in tremendous form since the return of La Liga as he helped Villarreal beat Mallora 1-0 in a matchday 29 fixture.

The Nigerian international played all 90 minutes in the match and justified his starting position in Javi Calleja's squad.

Mallorca created the urgency in the opening minutes as former Chelsea star Baba Rahman rattled the cross-bar from distance.

Ronaldo Delima tops list of highest goalscorers at 21 for club and country (see where Messi and Ronaldo are)

Meanwhile, earlier in June, the Super Eagles and Villarreal winger Samuel Chukwueze has showered encomiums on his mum on her birthday.

The 21-year-old attacker took to social media to celebrate her, telling her how much he loves and cherishes.

While sharing her picture on his official Instagram page, the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations bronze winner said: "Happy birthday sweet mom, I love you so much, God bless your new age."

Rashidi Yekini is irreplaceable in Super Eagles – Abdul Sule | Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...