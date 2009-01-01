Home | News | General | Liverpool on the verge of signing Bayern Munich star hours after losing 4-0 to Man City

- Thiago Alcantara has just about 12 months left on his contract with Bayern Munich

- The Spanish international has reportedly agreed contract terms with Liverpool

- Jurgen Klopp is looking to fortify his squad with the player in central-midfield

Reports have it that Liverpool have agreed personal terms with Bayern Munich’s Thiago Alcantara as the Reds are in desperate bid to bolster their squad.

Jurgen Klopp’s men suffered an embarrassing defeat in the hands of Manchester City after the Citizens hit the champions 4-0 meaning there is still a lot of work to be done.

The Reds’ manager is reportedly a big fan of Alcantara but the Premier League are trying to ensure they get the player at a reduced cost.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

An area the champions need to improve is the midfield and it is believed that the 29-year-old will help solve that problem.

Super Eagles boss Rohr reveals what he plans to do to Arsenal and QPR stars

The Spanish international is out of contract in 12 months’ time and SportBild reported last month that he would not be signing a new deal in Bavaria.

Thiago Alcantara: Liverpool agree personal teams with Bayern Munich central midfielder

Source: Getty Images

Now, Spanish publication SPORT is claiming that Liverpool have reached an agreement with the player over a move to Anfield.

Meanwhile, it was an extraordinary night at the Etihad as English Premier League champions Liverpool were wallopped 4-0 by second placed Manchester City on Thurday, July 2.

A resounding victory for Pep Guardiola's men over champions Liverpool who have an unassailable lead of 20points at the top of the standings.

With the result, Manchester City complement on their second-placed position with 66points from 32 matches.

Liverpool however remain on 86 points, however the champions are expected to lift the 2019/2020 trophy when they play at home to Aston Villa on Sunday, July 5.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp seems to be indifferent about taking selfies with his phone, but he has admitted he has one which he took with legendary Lionel Messi on his device.

Top fascinating facts about Odion Ighalo: transfers, stats, net worth, and family

While many will have selfies of family members, friends outings, holidays and pictures from events and gatherings, the German tactician just has one and that is with the Barcelona star.

He stated that he has just one selfie on his smart phone which he took with Lionel Messi during Liverpool’s unbelievable comeback against the Catalan giants in the Champions League.

Rashidi Yekini is irreplaceable in Super Eagles – Abdul Sule | Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...