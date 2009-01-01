Home | News | General | Nigerian star Ighalo drops big statement on what makes him different from Rashford and Martial

- Odion Ighalo says he is stronger than both Rashford and Martial

- The 31-year-old also added that his teammates have their qualities helping the club excel

- Ighalo equaled the Red Devils 95-year-old standing record after scoring in their FA Cup win over Norwich

Nigerian star Odion Ighalo has revealed the difference between himself and the other Manchester United striker.

The 31-year-old joined the Red Devils earlier this year from Shanghai Shenhua and has scored five goals and one assist in 12 appearances.

He became the first player to score five goals in four straight starts for the Old Trafford outfit after Jimmy Hanson since 1925.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

However, despite excelling in his loan deal at United, Ighalo is delighted to be competing healthily with Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial.

Super Eagles boss Rohr reveals what he plans to do to Arsenal and QPR stars

He told United Review: “Martial is very skillful, he’s a direct striker. He likes to play with the ball at his feet. Rashy likes to run in behind. I think I bring different things to the strikers we have.

“I can play with my back to goal, I can keep the ball. I’m strong so it’s different, you know, and for the different games, we play different patterns and with different strategies. So, it’s good to have different types of strikers in order to accomplish what you want.”

The 31-year-old striker further stated that he has greatly improved beyond when he was at Watford.

“I think I’ve gained more experience now and I push my game a little bit more than when I was at Watford,” Ighalo said.

PAY ATTENTION: Become a member of the leading sports Facebook group 'Naija Football Fan Zone'

Edo, Ondo 2020: Falana names one major thing to reduce tension

“I think I’m even stronger now than I was then and have a bit more fighting ability now to give, plus I have the experience to do what it takes on the field to score goals and to help the team. I feel I have improved from then to now.

Odion Ighalo celebrating one of his goals for Man United - credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

“You have to keep the mentality the same, work hard and take the chance when it comes.

"You play for the team, even if you don’t score a goal, you can give an assist and work for the team. That’s the most important thing because it’s a team game.”

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigerian football star Odion Ighalo is delighted to have written his name in the history books of Manchester United after scoring in their 2-1 win over Norwich City in their FA Cup clash.

The 31-year-old took his goal tally to five since he joined the Red Devils earlier this year after firing his side ahead in the 51st minute.

Much talented Nigerian man turns Beetle car into Rolls Royce replica, photos go viral

Todd Cantwell canceled out his goal but Harry Maguire's extra minutes strike restored the visitors' dignity after 120 minutes as they secured a semifinal ticket.

Peter Schmeichel has described the signing of Nigerian striker Odion Ighalo a positive one for Manchester United considering his displays so far since he joined the Red Devils.

During the days when Odion Ighalo used to play football on the street in Lagos, the Nigerian used to wear Manchester United jersey everywhere.

Rashidi Yekini is irreplaceable in Super Eagles – Abdul Sule | Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...