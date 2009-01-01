Home | News | General | It's a lie, Buhari didn’t suspend Somefun, three directors - NSITF blast Ngige

- The management of NSITF has lambasted the minister of labour and employment, Chris Ngige, over the suspension of its MD, Somefun

- Charles Akpan, the deputy director in the ministry, on Thursday, July 2, said Somefun was suspended on Thursday, July 2, by Buhari

- NSITF, however, noted that none of its staff was suspended by the president

Hours after it was reported that the managing director of Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF), Adebayo Somefun and three directors and eight other senior staff, were suspended the management of the agency has reacted.

Vanguard reports that the management of NSITF denied the report that President Muhammadu Buhari approved Somefun's suspension and eleven other staff.

Legit.ng gathered that a statement signed by Charles Akpan, the deputy director in the Ministry of Labour and Employment, on Thursday, July 2, had said that President Buhari approved the indefinite suspension of Somefun and other senior management staff of the fund for alleged financial infractions.

The minister of labour and employment, Chris Ngige. Credit: Twitter/Chris Ngige.

Source: UGC

The statement further said that the affected officials were to appear before an investigative panel to give information on what they know about the purported financial infractions.

But the management of NSITF in a statement issued on the night of Thursday, July 2, said that President Buhari did not suspend any management staff and accused the minister of labour and employment, Senator Chris Ngige, of overreaching himself.

The statement read: “The Management of NSITF read the press release published by some media outfits that the President has suspended the management of NSITF and announced same.

“We wish to state that President Muhammadu Buhari has not suspended the management of NSITF and did not make such an announcement. The person mentioned in the media report is not the staff of the president.

“For clarity, we need to mention that we received a letter from the Hon minister of labour and employment Sen Chris Ngige stating that he is doing a procurement audit on NSITF and that management is suspended.

“We note that the minister’s action is against President Buhari’s directive through the secretary to the government of the federation that stated clearly that no minister should suspend or sack any head of an agency appointed by President Muhammadu Buhari."

NSITF added that ministers should follow procedures by going through the governing board of the agency that would now make recommendations to the SGF to act if there is a need, adding that President Buhari will not be part of any illegality and lack of due process.

“Meanwhile, the management of NSITF is open to any form of investigation by the appropriate agency as there is nothing that the management will hide or is hiding," it added.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that President Buhari approved the indefinite suspension of the managing director/chief executive of the NSITF, Adebayo Somefun.

It was reported that the president also approved the suspension of four directors of the agency.

