Home | News | General | Ondo election: APC generates N258m from sales of forms

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has generated N258.7 million from the sales of expression of interest and nomination forms to aspirants ahead of July 20, governorship primaries in Ondo state.

The party placed a N22.5 million fee on each of the governorship aspirants, while female aspirants and the physically challenged were asked to pay 50 per cent of the fee.

Recall that Mrs Olajumake Anifowoshe was the only female aspirants out the 12 who purchased the expression of interest and nomination forms for the Ondo state primaries.

The remaining aspirants included Gov. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, Mr Joseph Olusola Iji, Mr Odimayo Okunjimi, Mr Olayide Adelami, Mr Kekemeke Duerimini and Mr Olusola Oke.

Others were Mr Ifeoluwa Oyedele, Mr Awodeyi Akinsheyinwa, Mr Olubukola Adetula, Dr Abraham Michael and Dr Nathaniel Adojutelegan.

The APC had on May 20 released the timetable for Edo and Ondo state governorship primaries.

Mr Emma Ibediro the former APC National Organising Secretary who released the timetable, said that the party placed N22.5 million fee on governorship aspirants for Edo and Ondo state.

He said that the money included N2.5 million for expression of interest form and N20 million for the nomination form.

“The sale of forms to Ondo state governorship aspirants will hold from June 11 to July 1, 2020 while submission of forms ends on July 2, 2020.

“Screening of Ondo state aspirants will hold on Wednesday July 8, 2020 while screening appeal (Ondo) holds on Friday July 10, 2020,” Ibediro said.

He said that Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had in February, fixed Sept. 19, for the governorship election in Edo, while that of Ondo State was fixed for Oct. 10.

