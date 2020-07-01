Home | News | General | Late Ondo health commissioner to be buried today

Dr Wahab Adegbenro

Dayo Johnson – Akure

THE deceased Ondo State Health Commissioner, Dr Wahab Adegbenro, would be committed to mother earth this morning (Friday).

A family source informed Vanguard that he would be buried in his native town, Ilara Mokin, in lfedore council area of the state by 10 am according to the Muslim rites.

Adegbenro died of COVID-19 infection at the Federal Medical Centre, Owo on Thursday 2nd July 2020.

His death came a day after Governor Rotimi Akeredolu announced that he has tested positive for COVID- 19.

Meanwhile, the state People Democratic Party through its Director of Media and Publicity, Zadok Akintoye said his death would “leave a vacuum in our fight against the rampaging spread of the COVID-19 disease.”

Zadok said in the statement that “We received with shock the announcement of the death of one of our most accomplished, versatile and respected medical administrators and an astute politician, Dr Wahab Adegbenro.

“This unfortunate death leaves a vacuum in our fight against the rampaging spread of the COVID-19 disease.

“The death of this very humble and well-accomplished gentleman leaves a void in our hearts that would be difficult to fill.

“Our prayers and concern go to his family at this trying time as we pray that God grants them the strength and fortitude to bear this irreplaceable loss.

