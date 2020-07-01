Home | News | General | 2023: Igbo coalition presents Amaechi, Peter Obi, Umahi, Onu as presidential candidates

A coalition of Igbo Groups, have lined up the Minister of Transport, Chibuike Amaechi, Dr Ogbonnaya Onu, Governor David Nweze Umahi, and Peter Obi for 2023 presidency.

The coalition comprising World Igbo Youth Congress, Southeast Women Professionals and Igbo Students Union described the decision of Arewa Youths to form an alliance with Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council Worldwide ahead of the 2023 general elections as a welcome development..

The Coalition said the development was an affirmative action that both groups will definitely present a consensus candidate in 2023.

It made its resolutions known after a meeting with the leadership of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council Worldwide in Abakaliki Ebonyi State on Thursday.

This was made available to DAILY POST on Friday by Comrade Obinna Achionye, Deputy President General Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council Worldwide.

According to him, the signatories to the resolutions are, Mazi Alex Okemiri, President, World Igbo Youth Congress; Dr Mrs Helen Ogbonnaya, leader, Southeast Women Professionals; and Comrade Chidi Ugwunjo, President, Igbo Students Union.

The Coalition emphasized that Igbo presidency in 2023 is the most equitable and Justifiable crusade that will make “Nigeria survive from disintegration and disaster that pose threats against her collective existence.”

The Coalition commended All Progressives Congress, APC Caretaker Committee Chairman and Yobe State Governor, Mai Buni, for zoning the party’s chairmanship position to the North.

The group said that the move is an indication that the presidency will be zoned to the South, “and we expect the PDP to also emulate the APC and zone the presidency to the South.

“With this development and after deliberating on the issues extensively in line with Igbo interests, we present Chibuike Amaechi (Rivers) Dr Ogbonnaya Onu (Ebonyi), Governor David Nweze Umahi (Ebonyi) and Mr Peter Obi (Anambra) PDP and others,” to run in the election

