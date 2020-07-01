Home | News | General | Adorable video of Serena Williams and her daughter playing tennis in matching sportswear
Adorable video of Serena Williams and her daughter playing tennis in matching sportswear



Adorable photos and video making the rounds on social media shows American professional tennis player and former world No. 1 in women’s single tennis, Serena Williams and her daughter posing on a tennis court in matching sportswear..

Serena shared photos and a video to her Instagram on Thursday in which she and the two-year-old are seen in matching purple Nike bodysuits with Wilson rackets.

2-year-old Alexis Olympia Ohanian posed like an experienced tennis player as she held her bat and played alongside her 38-year-old mother.

