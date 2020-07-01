Adorable video of Serena Williams and her daughter playing tennis in matching sportswear
- 1 hour ago
- 1
- 0
Adorable photos and video making the rounds on social media shows American professional tennis player and former world No. 1 in women’s single tennis, Serena Williams and her daughter posing on a tennis court in matching sportswear..
Serena shared photos and a video to her Instagram on Thursday in which she and the two-year-old are seen in matching purple Nike bodysuits with Wilson rackets.
2-year-old Alexis Olympia Ohanian posed like an experienced tennis player as she held her bat and played alongside her 38-year-old mother.
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles