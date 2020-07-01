Home | News | General | I took Frodd to the toilet and begged him to leave Venita for me – Omashola (Video)

Thursday night’s episode of the BBNaija: Pepper Dem Reunion had its focus on actress, Venita Akpofure, one of the most sought after female housemates of the season.

Venita, a mother, was linked with Omashola and Frodd in the Big Brother house and both men have during the reunion show, confirmed that they were both beguiled by Venita..

Omashola, shared how he’d talked to Frodd to leave Venita to him – an agreement which he says Frodd didn’t live up to.

Omashola revealed that when he realized that Frodd was still flirting around with Venita despite the talk they had, decided to kiss Esther (who Frodd was involved with too) to get at Frodd.

Omashola also revealed that at one point, he was ready to fight Frodd over Venita and risk being evicted from the show.

Watch the video below,

Advertisements

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...