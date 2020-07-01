Home | News | General | I took Frodd to the toilet and begged him to leave Venita for me – Omashola (Video)
Adorable video of Serena Williams and her daughter playing tennis in matching sportswear
Man Rapes and Impregnates 14-Year-Old Girl In Sokoto, Throws Baby In Bush

I took Frodd to the toilet and begged him to leave Venita for me – Omashola (Video)



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 2 hours 12 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments

Thursday night’s episode of the BBNaija: Pepper Dem Reunion had its focus on actress, Venita Akpofure, one of the most sought after female housemates of the season.

Venita, a mother, was linked with Omashola and Frodd in the Big Brother house and both men have during the reunion show, confirmed that they were both beguiled by Venita..

alt

Omashola, shared how he’d talked to Frodd to leave Venita to him – an agreement which he says Frodd didn’t live up to.

Omashola revealed that when he realized that Frodd was still flirting around with Venita despite the talk they had, decided to kiss Esther (who Frodd was involved with too) to get at Frodd.

Omashola also revealed that at one point, he was ready to fight Frodd over Venita and risk being evicted from the show.

Watch the video below,

Advertisements

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 176