Man Rapes and Impregnates 14-Year-Old Girl In Sokoto, Throws Baby In Bush

The police in Sokoto have arrested one Shuaibu Aliyu, for allegedly impregnating a 14-year-old girl and dumping the baby in a bush.

Sokoto State Commissioner of Police, CP Sani Kaoje disclosed this while briefing journalists on the arrest of suspects of various crimes, adding that the culprit was nabbed for rape and attempt to commit an offence of culpable homicide..

Alhaji Hamisu Abubakar of Kalambaina area, Wamakko LGA, Sokoto State, reported at Wamakko Police Station, that sometime in November 2019, one Shuaibu Aliyu, of the same address, lured a 14-year-old into his room and forcefully had sexual intercourse with her.”

“As a result she became pregnant. She took the child to the suspect who went together with his friend, one Nasiru Attahiru now at large, and threw the baby in the bush at Gidan Boka village, Wamakko LGA of Sokoto State.”

The CP added that a Good Samaritan found the baby and kept her through the Director Social Welfare, Wamakko LGA, who alerted the police. He said the suspect was arrested and had confessed to the crime.

The CP said effort was on to apprehend the other fleeing suspect. He said the case was still under investigation and that it would be lodged in the court after investigation.

In another development, the police commissioner said one Ahmed Alhaji Dahiru Maibuhu, of Rumbukawa area, Sokoto, had lured a 12-years-old girl into a shop at Illela township and had sexual intercourse with her.

The suspect was arrested and had confessed to the crime, the CP stated. He added that the suspect would be arraigned in court after investigation.

