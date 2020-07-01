Home | News | General | “Buhari Put Corrupt Ganduje In Charge Of Edo Campaign Money” – Reno Omokri

Former spokesman to Ex President Goodluck Jonathan, Mr. Reno Omokiri has reacted to the appointment of Kano State Governor, Alhaji Umaro Ganduje as the head of the National Campaign Council for APC In the September Governorship election in Edo State.

According to the statement he made on his verified Twitter handle, the Social Media Influencer said:

GovUmarGanduje, a man caught on camera collecting bribes in dollar, is appointed by @OfficialAPCNg to head its campaign in Edo state. Do you now see what they plan to do with Edo’s money? And you still stupidly believing General @MBuhari is fighting corruption!

Governor Ganduje is to lead the 49 member National Campaign Council for APC in September Governorship election in Edo State.

The APC which is gradually recovering from the crisis that hit it last week and has formed a strong campaign committee to ensure that Ize-Iyamu is elected as the Governor of Edo State in September.

Other top APC members in that committee are Senate Chief Whip Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, Former Secretary to the Federal Government, Babachair Lawal, former National Chairmen of APC, John Oyegun and Adams Oshiomhmole.

Also, Governors Babajide Sanwolu and Yahaya Bello made the list. Mr. Omokiri’s statement on Ganduje’s appointment is one many Nigerians still remember. Ganduje was alleged to have collected bribe from contractors according to the video that surfaced online before 2019 election. He won his re-election as the Governor of Kano State with a slight margin.

