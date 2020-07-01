Home | News | General | Odion Ighalo nominated for Man Utd award

Manchester United striker, Odion Ighalo has been nominated for the club’s goal of the month award for June.

Ighalo’s second-half strike in Man United’s FA Cup 2-1 victory against Norwich City last Saturday is nominated along with six other impressive goals..

Anthony Martial (all three goals) against Sheffield United, Harry Maguire’s winning strike against Norwich City, Mason Greenwood’s opener against Brighton and Bruno Fernandes’ second goal against Brighton are also in the running for the award.

Edujandon.com recalls that Ighalo won the award for the goal of the month for March.

The Nigerian striker’s stunning goal in the UEFA Europa League clash against LASK was adjudged the best for the month.

The 31-year-old has scored five goals in four starts for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side so far this season.

Ighalo is on loan at Man United for the remainder of the 2019/20 season from the Chinese side, Shanghai Shenhua

Advertisements

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...