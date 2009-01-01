BREAKING: Bauchi gov suspends Emir of Misau over crisis

Several other people sustained varying degrees of injuries in the crisis.

Also suspended alongside the Emir are the District Head of Chiromah and Village Head of Zadawa or his representative.

It was reported that nine people were killed and several others injured on Monday following the crisis that erupted between herders and Fulani farmers in Zadawa village in Misau LGA of Bauchi State.



The governor had, on Tuesday, suspended the Caretaker Chairman of Misau LGA, Yaro Gwaram.

Suspended along with him are his deputy, Baidu Kafin-Misau and his Secretary, Usman Abdu.

The clash was over ownership of land in the surrounding settlement where herders are located and have been grazing for several years although the land belongs to the government.

The land was to be converted to farming land by the local government, a development that did not go down well with the herders.

