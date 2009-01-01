EDO 2020: Obaseki obtains new NYSC certificate

The Independent National Electoral Commission in Edo State had late Thursday displayed the forms of the 14 governorship candidates that will contest for the election at the commission’s secretariat in Benin City.

Our correspondent, who visited the office on Friday, observed that Obaseki’s new discharge certificate was issued on June 19, attached with a memo entitled, ‘Re-correction of name and re-issuance of my certificate of national service’, and signed on behalf of the Director-General by Mrs K.N Okonofua.

The memo read, “We refer to your letter referenced OEG/ABJ/99/VOL.IV/172 dated 18th June 202, on the above subject matter



“I am directed to inform you that after the investigation, the management of the National Youth Service has approved a new certificate of National Service reflecting the surname OBASEKI be produced as earlier certificate number 063107 dated 6th August 1980 has been cancelled due to an error in the surname OBASEK.

“Accept the assurances of the Director-General’s regard.”

Obaseki was, among other matters including credential discrepancy, disqualified by the All Progressives Congress screening committee from contesting the party’s primary.

On INEC’s notice board, Obaseki filled West African School Leaving Certificate, 1973, and Bachelor of Arts, 1979, as his qualifications.

His major contender in the election and candidate of the APC, Osagie Ize-Iyamu, has his highest qualification as LLB from the University of Benin.

The credentials of the other governorship candidates for the election were also displayed.

They include that of Obhafuoso Paul, Action Alliance; Akhigbe Ehiabhi, African Democratic Congress; Ibio Emmanuel, African Democratic Party; Lucky Idehen, All Progressives Grand Alliance; Igbineweka Osamuede, Allied Peoples Movement; Amos Areloegbe, All Peoples Party; and Osifo Isaiah, Labour Party.

Others are Agolebun Tracy, New Nigeria Peoples Party; Stevie Ozono, National Rescue Movement; Felix Obayangbon, Social Democratic Party; Jones Osagiobare, Young Progressive Party; and Akhalamhe Amiemenoghena, Zenith Labour Party.

