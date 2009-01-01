EDO 2020: PDP alleges plot to derail gov election

According to the party, the people of Edo were already aware that the trio “were selected by the APC to lead its campaign so as to force a combined formula of Kano and Kogi electoral violence as well as Imo State mandate robbery, to subvert the will of the people of Edo State in the governorship election.”

This was contained in a statement signed by the PDP National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, in Abuja, on Friday.

It read in part, “The PDP described as pathetic that the APC only has a person who has become a butt of international shame after being seen in a viral video stuffing his robe with gratification, in foreign currency, to serve as Chairman of its Edo state governorship campaign council.



“It is equally contemptuous that such a person is being deputized by another individual, who has become a metaphor of electoral manipulation, after being so docketed by a judgment of the Supreme Court.

“It is also disgusting that a governor who deployed a Police helicopter to scare voters on election day has been mandated to deploy thugs and dangerous weapons through the northern borderlines of Edo State ahead of the election.

“Our party, in the strongest terms, cautions the APC to note that the ‘Gandollar,’ ‘Supreme Court Governor’ and ‘helicopter shooting’ formulas cannot work in this election as the people of Edo state have never been intimidated, suppressed, subjugated or overpowered by external political influences.”

A response is still being awaited from the APC.

