Man, 41, remanded for allegedly defiling his 3-year-old daughter
- 3 hours 39 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
An Ibadan Chief Magistrates’ Court on Friday ordered that a 41- year-old man, Effiom Etowa, who allegedly defiled his three-year old daughter, be remanded in the custody of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC).
Etowa, who resides in Tinuoye Estate, Ojoo, Ibadan, is charged with defilement.
Chief Magistrate Taiwo Oladiran, who did not take plea of Etowa ordered that he should be remanded in NSCDC custody in Ibadan.
Oladiran said , “Etowa cannot be admitted at Correctional Centre, Agodi, Ibadan, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Etowa is hereby remanded at the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps Headquartre, Ibadan, pending an advice from the Oyo State Directorate of Public Prosecutions (DPP),” he said.
Oladiran adjourned the case until July 16 for mention.
Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, ASP Sunday Ogunremi told the court that Etowa committed the offence on June 15 at Ibadan.
Ogunremi said the offence contravened the provisions of Section 387 Criminal Law of Oyo State, 2000.
Click to signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday
Advertise on NigerianEye.com to reach thousands of our daily readers
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles