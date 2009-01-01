Home | News | General | ONDO 2020: PDP’ll be fair to aspirants, says Dogara
ONDO 2020: PDP'll be fair to aspirants, says Dogara



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 4 hours ago
The Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party Screening Committee for the Ondo State Governorship Primary, Yakubu Dogara, has assured all aspirants that the committee will be fair and just to all of them.

He said none of them would be unjustly disqualified.

Dogara, who was the Speaker of the House of Representatives, said this while speaking to journalists in the early hours of Friday.

Dogara said, “Justice is indivisible. What is justice for one has to be justice to the other.

“We are sure that at the end of the day the party will be proud of the exercise that we have done. Nobody will be unjustifiably denied clearance for any reason.“

The PDP panel, which started its assignment on Thursday afternoon, resumes Friday afternoon.

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
