Jonathan's foundation distributes COVID-19 palliatives to states across Nigeria (photos)

- A support foundation of Goodluck Ebele Jonathan has donated coronavirus palliatives to states in Nigeria

- The items include foodstuff, hand sanitisers and other sanitary materials

- The gesture is to support the efforts of state governments across the nation as they battle with the effects of the virus

The Goodluck Jonathan Foundation (GJF) has presented relief items to 20 states to help them cope with the strenuous economic effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

This second phase of the distribution of palliatives by the GJF was announced on Friday, July 3, by Gloria Dede, the head of the foundation's Bayelsa office.

Dede disclosed that this gesture was aimed at complementing the huge and commendable efforts of state governments across the country.

The Goodluck Jonathan Foundation (GJF) distributing COVID-19 palliatives to Bayelsa state government

According to her, items distribution by the former president's institution include rice and beans, sanitizers and other sanitary materials.

She listed states which have benefitted from this move as Anambra, Abia, Adamawa, Bauchi, Benue, Bayelsa, Cross River, Delta, Edo and Ekiti.

Others are Kebbi, Taraba, Zamfara, Sokoto, Oyo, Imo, Ebonyi, Enugu, Rivers and Akwa Ibom states.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that amid coronavirus, the federal government had said that its palliatives would be given to very poor persons in the country and those who are living with disabilities.

This was revealed by the minister of humanitarian affairs, disaster management and social development, Sadiya Umar-Farouk, on Monday, April 13, in Abuja, Daily Trust reports. Moreover, in response to the request by state governors, the federal government has handed over the task of the distribution of palliatives to governors amid coronavirus.

The new decision of the Nigerian government was announced by Umar-Farouk in her speech at a national briefing on the efforts of the federal government to assist governors with funds.

The minister said: "...we’ve decided to hand over these food relief (items) to the state governors for onward redistribution to their citizens, the poor and vulnerable in the society."

Speaking further, the minister revealed that the government has distributed truckloads of food items to Abuja, Lagos and Ogun states, adding that the gesture has also been extended to Imo and Ebonyi.

