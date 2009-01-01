Home | News | General | Serena Williams and daughter seen playing tennis in matching outfits and fans can't stop talking about it (photos)

Tennis star Serena Williams seems to be luring her daughter Olympia to follow her footsteps.

In cute photos shared on her social media pages, Serena was enjoying a mommy-daughter moment in a tennis lawn.

The fit mom and her daughter Olympia rocked matching outfits as they enjoyed the outdoor event.

Olympia could be seen imitating her mom's posture as she held her racket tightly.

Serena Williams, daughter Alexis rock matching outfit during a mommy-daughter moment. Photo: Serena Williams.

Source: UGC

Serena and her baby girl rocked different colour of sneakers but really looked pretty in their purple outfits.

Fans and friends flocked the comment section saying that the athlete and her daughter rendered them speechless.

Instagram user badassboz commented saying she loves the duo.

"Cannot caption. The cuteness had rendered me speechless. I love you guys."

Another user identified as Melody said Olympia resembled her.

"Omg, she’s such a mini-me, so cute!!"

According to Fencer, the young girl will be winning tennis competitions in 2035 retaining her mom's legacy.

Another user identified as Carowozniacki commented: "Oh my gosh!!! This is the cutest thing I have ever seen!"

Serena and her hubby Alexis Ohanian welcomed their bundle of joy is 2017.

Early in the year, the American professional tennis player revealed that being a working mom was not an easy task.

According to the 39-year-old player, being a mom left her exhausted and stressed but said she had no choice and had to do it.

