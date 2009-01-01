Home | News | General | Man City fans delighted as 1 player refuses to clap during guard of honour for Liverpool (video)

- Bernardo Silva was not in the starting line-up when Manchester City hosted Liverpool

- The Citizens treated the new champions to a rare guard of honour

- Eagle-eyed fans spotted Silva in a rare mood as he refused to clap for the champions

It was a historic night at the Etihad on Thursday night, July 2 when Premier League champions Liverpool were blessed with a rare guard of honour before their clash with Manchester City.

Jordan Henderson led the Reds out of the tunnel with City players applauding the new kings as they hand the baton to their rivals in grand style.

The Citizens reigned for two consecutive seasons having won it during the 2017/2018 and 2018/2019 seasons and now Jurgen Klopp’s men are crowned champions of the 2019/2020 season.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

Super Eagles boss Rohr reveals what he plans to do to Arsenal and QPR stars

The Etihad stars joined in the respectful, albeit far-from-enthusiastic, clap as the Reds strutted through with their heads held high.

And while Phil Foden bowed the table toppers, eagle-eyed fans spotted Silva taking a slightly different approach.

The midfield maestro's expression was stone cold, he refused to clap and at one point he even cheekily took a swig of water.

Bernardo Silva refuses to clap for Liverpool during guard of honour. Photo Credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

It was an extraordinary night at the Etihad as English Premier League champions Liverpool were walloped 4-0 by second placed Manchester City.

Kevin de Bryune, Raheem Sterling, Ohil Foden all found the back of the net before Alex Oxlade Chamberlain’s own-goal compounded the rout.

It was a resounding 4-0 victory for Pep Guardiola's men over champions Liverpool who have an unassailable lead of 20points at the top of the standings.

With the result, Manchester City complement on their second-placed position with 66points from 32 matches.

Police lecture SARS personnel on handling of crisis

Liverpool however remain on 86 points, however the champions are expected to lift the 2019/2020 trophy when they play at home to Aston Villa on Sunday, July 5.

Legit.ng earlier reported that Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has accused newly crowned Premier League champions Liverpool of not saying thank you for the 'guard of honour' at the Etihad Stadium this week.

After the game, Guardiola showered encomiums on his players for such superlative display against the newly crowned champions, saying they were brave to play that way.

Guardiola also blames Liverpool's poor performance on the night on too much celebration and beer consumption.

The victory ensured City reduce the gap between them to 20 points with six matches to the end of the season.

Rashidi Yekini is irreplaceable in Super Eagles – Abdul Sule | Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...