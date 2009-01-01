Home | News | General | Antonio Conte reveals big and urgent secret about Victor Moses all Nigerians must know

- Victor Moses has been hailed by his manager at Inter Milan Conte

- Antonio Conte stated that the Nigerian is now finding his feet at Inter

- Moses also played under Antonio Conte when he was at Chelsea

Antonio Conte who is the coach of Italian Serie A giants Inter Milan has explained that Nigerian winger Victor Moses is gradually finding his rhythm at the club.

This latest talk from Antonio Conte comes days after Inter Milan defeated Brescia in which Victor Moses was superb in the crucial encounter.

Victor Moses won a penalty for Inter Milan in the encounter in which former Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez scored the kick for Antonio Conte's side.

Conte who also coached Victor Moses during his reign at Premier League side Chelsea has now stated that the Nigerian will soon pick up his best form for Inter Milan.

“Moses? He’s a player I know well, we’ve won so much together and he was one of the stars of the side with me at Chelsea.

Super Eagles boss Rohr reveals what he plans to do to Arsenal and QPR stars

“He had a few physical problems before getting here, but now he’s finding his feet again he can prove that he’s an important player,'' Conte told DAZN.

Moses will now be hoping he does well in Inter Milan's next game against Bologna in the Italian Serie A game.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

Victor Moses: Antonio Conte says the Nigerian is finding his feet at Inter Milan (photo: Getty)

Source: Getty Images

Inter Milan are currently occupying third position on the Serie A table after 29 games and they are eight points behind leaders Juventus.

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how Antonio Conte and his wards at Inter Milan on Sunday, June 28, kept alive their hopes of fighting for the Serie A title when Victor Moses provided the assist which gave them 2-1 win over Parma.

Inter Milan went into this game knowing fully well that a win for them against Parma will reduce the gap between them and first placed Juventus on the Serie A table.

Ronaldo Delima tops list of highest goalscorers at 21 for club and country (see where Messi and Ronaldo are)

And they did themselves lot of good by getting the maximum three points in a tough encounter which saw Inter Milan coming back from one goal down to win.

Parma playing at home wanted to keep their home record against Inter Milan by winning the encounter, but they conceded two goals in the last ten minutes of the tie.

Former Arsenal star Gervinho netted the first goal for Parma in the 15th minute after he got a brilliant assist from Juraj Kucka to give the hosts the lead.

Rashidi Yekini is irreplaceable in Super Eagles – Abdul Sule | Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...