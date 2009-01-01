Home | News | General | Hungry mighty bird hits jackpot as its catches huge shark-like fish, flies it to devour (video)

- A lady identified as Ashley White has captured a rare moment between a mighty bird and a huge fish

- White captured the moment the bird was flying through the air, carry the mighty fish in its talons

- The video, which has generated a lot of reactions online, was taken from the 17th floor of the building White stays on vacation

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

A video has emerged in which a mighty bird could be seen flying through the air, carrying what many believed to be a shark in its talons.

The bird flew over Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, with the fish in its talons, and was captured by Tennessee native Ashley White, CBS News reports.

The video, which was shared on the Tracking Sharks Twitter account, shows the eagle-like bird carrying its impressive catch as it wiggles and attempts to escape.

Music star Naira Marley tops Billboard chart, he celebrates

White said she took the video from the 17th floor of the building she stays.

Ashley White captured the moment the bird was flying through the air, carry the mighty fish in its talons

Source: UGC

In other news, a video has emerged in which a family saved a bear cub's life by pulling a food container off its head as it desperately swam in a lake in Wisconsin, United States.

Tricia Hurt, her husband Brian and son Brady were boating on Marsh-Miller Lake in Wisconsin, when they saw that the animal needed help.

Risking his own life to save the baby bear, Brian yanked the tub off its head as the confused animal made an attempt to claw at his hands.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a former member of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Glory Oguegbu, had been honoured by the United States for lifting women out of poverty.

The United States embassy took to its official Facebook page to celebrate Glory, saying the young lady has continued to be a shining example since she embarked on the Mandela Washington Fellowship in 2016.

Proudly a cosmetic surgery baby - Tonto Dikeh says as she shares throwback photo

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read the best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

The embassy applauded Glory's contribution to reducing unemployment and creating a sustainable society.

Glory volunteered with the NYSC to empower women in Kwara state so as to lift them out of poverty.

She said: “It occurred to me that, if only we could process cassava, we could make money for these women. It could lead to real economic growth.”

Nigerian man rescues, shelters snakes and other wild animals for a living| Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...