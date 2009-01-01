Home | News | General | Breaking: Police service commission promotes 6,618 senior officers

- The Police Service Commission (PSC) on Friday, July 3, announced that it has approved the promotion of 6,618 senior police officers.

- The announcement was made by the spokesperson for the PSC, Ikechukwu Ani

- Ani said among those promoted is one assistant inspector general of police who moved to the next rank of deputy inspector general of police

The announcement was made by the spokesperson for the PSC, Ikechukwu Ani, at the 8th plenary meeting of the commission which lasted for three weeks.

Police service commission promotes 6,618 officers

The Guardian reported that the spokesman, for the PSC, Ikechukwu Ani, said the promotions were approved at the 8th plenary meeting of the commission which lasted for three weeks.

He disclosed that one assistant inspector general of police was promoted to the next rank of deputy inspector general of police to represent the south-west geopolitical zone

According to Ani, four commissioners of police including one specialist were promoted to the rank of assistant inspector general of police.

The spokesperson stated that the commission also approved the promotion of three deputy commissioners of police to the next rank of substantive commissioners of police.

He said six hundred and seven deputy superintendents of police were also elevated to the rank of Superintendents of Police among other promotions.

