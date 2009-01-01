Home | News | General | Dr Olufunmilayo vs Bola: UK doctor demands £10,000 in damages and written apology

- UK-based doctor, Olufunmilayo Harvey, has demanded £10,000 in damages, and a written apology letter from his accuser, Bola Aseyan

- Recall she took to the platform to accuse him of sexual and emotional abuse, insinuating that he raped her

- Following the social media buzz the drama attracted, Olufunmilayo recently took to Twitter to reveal his demands from his accuser

UK-based doctor, and social media influencer, Dr Olufunmilayo, has demanded £10,000 (N4.8m) in damages, from Bola Aseyan, a female doctor who accused him of emotional and sexual abuse during her visit.

Social media a few days ago, was awash with mixed reactions after she made her allegation online as the accused is a popular advocate against rape and has on a few occasions, partook in dragging alleged rapists.

Olufunmilayo in a recent post shared a letter written by his lawyers and addressed to Bola. According to him, the accuser has been sent a copy of the letter but is yet to acknowledge, hence his decision to call her attention to it on the platform.

Bola accused Dr Olufunmilayo of emotional and sexual abuse

Source: Twitter

In the letter, Olufunmilayo is not only demanding for damages in millions of naira, but he has also demanded a written letter of apology, retraction on her allegations and has also demanded she deletes her accusations online.

He shared a copy of the letter and wrote: "For your attention @bola_aseyan This letter has been sent to your email since yesterday. As there has been no acknowledgement from you so far, in case it went to spam, I would be posting it here to be sure you definitely see it. Happy weekend. God bless."

See post below:

Shortly after she took to the platform to accuse him of abuse, Olufunmilayo came out to refute the allegations, giving his own side of the story as well.

The doctor in a lengthy post narrated how he met Bola and the type of relationship they had. He admitted to having sexual relations with her on two occasions, both of which were with consent

Olufunmilayo also accused Bola of trying to blackmail him after she traveled from Nigeria to see him.

