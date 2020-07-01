Home | News | General | Ivory Coast PM returns after overseas medical check
Dr Olufunmilayo vs Bola: UK doctor demands £10,000 in damages and written apology
COVID -19: Why l won’t hand over to my deputy — Akeredolu

Ivory Coast PM returns after overseas medical check



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 52 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
Kindly Share This Story:

alt

alt

Ivorian Prime minister, Amadou Gon Coulibaly, returned home on Thursday after a two-month absence for medical treatment in France.

The presidential candidate of the ruling Rally of Republicans party addressed the media upon his arrival at the airport saying he was ready to resume his duties alongside President Alassane Ouattara.

“I am back home to take my place at the President’s side, to continue the work of development and construction of our country, Côte d’Ivoire,” Coulibaly stressed.

He has not commented on the October 31st presidential election, but members of his government are confident of a victory.

Sidy Tiemoko Toure, government spokesperson and Ivorian Minister of Communication and Media told the press: “Within the party that was formed to support him, it’s truly a family that’s getting back on track to win the 2020 election in October.”

Ivory Coast’s main opposition party, the Democratic Party of Côte d’Ivoire has chosen former president Henri Konan Bédié, as its presidential candidate for the October polls.

Africa News

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story:

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 172