Gunmen kill bank customer, escape with undisclosed sum of money

By Emem Idio, Yenagoa

Pandemonium broke out yesterday at the Amarata end of the Sani Abacha Expressway in Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State capital when some three dare devil armed robbers, shot dead a customer close to new generation bank and carted away unspecified amount of money.

The three-man gang, who were masked reportedly stormed the bank premises in a black Toyota Camry car and shot dead the customer who was coming out of the bank with a bag supposedly containing some huge amount of money.

The victim, according to sources, deals in the sale of new naira notes during public functions including burial and wedding ceremonies.

An eyewitness said, “Immediately the man boarded a waiting tricycle (Keke), a masked gunman clad in black outfit alighted from the supposed Toyota Camry Car.

“On sighting the gunman, the victim ran out of the Keke and moved towards the bush path behind the bank entrance. The gunman then shot him repeatedly, collected the bag the deceased was carrying, joined his cohorts in the Camry and zoomed off towards Julius Berger roundabout.”

It was learned that the policemen attached to the bank and another neighbouring bank responded with some shots, but could not hit the target due to the huge crowd at the bank premise.

Confirming the development, Spokesman of the Bayelsa State Police Command, Mr Butswat Asinim said operatives of the command have launched a manhunt for the fleeing robbers.

According to him, “The unfortunate incident occurred on 3 July 2020 at about 1000 hours, at the premises of a new generation bank in Yenagoa when a customer was accosted by unknown gunmen after he withdrew money.”

“The armed robbers who came in a black Toyota Camry car accosted the customer one Emmanuel Omomo ‘m’ when he came out of the Bank after making the withdrawals, shot him, collected all the money in his possession and zoomed off.”

“The victim was immediately rushed to the Federal Medical Centre, Yenagoa where he was confirmed dead. The investigation is ongoing.”

