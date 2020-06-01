Okowa condoles with Ndoma-Egba on passing of mum, mother-in-law

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Olisa Ifeajika, on Friday in Asaba, the governor said that late Mrs Regina Nentui would be long remembered for her remarkable contributions to the development of the then Ikom County Council (now Ikom, Boki and Etung Local Government Areas).

Okowa also consoled Ndoma-Egba, who is the immediate past Chairman Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), on the passing of his mother-in-law, Mrs Ethel Onono, who passed on June 5, two weeks to her 82nd birth anniversary.

Delta State Governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, has commiserated with former Senate Leader, Senator Victor Ndoma-Egba, SAN, on the passing of his mother, Mrs Regina Nentui at the age of 90.

She was elected Chairman on the platform of the defunct NCNC from 1960 to 1963 and was the first female Chairman of a County Council in the defunct Eastern Region of Nigeria, and indeed, the entire country.On the late mother-in-law, Okowa described the deceased as a consummate educationist, who trained her children well and became a huge positive influence on them.

He said that she was a God-fearing woman who taught her children the ways of the Lord.

“On behalf of my family, the government and people of Delta, I commiserate with the distinguished former Senate Leader, Senator Victor Ndoma-Egba, SAN on the passing of his mother and mother-in-law.

“It is painful to lose both mother and mother-in-law at the same time, but we take solace in the fact that they lived long enough to have impacted outstandingly on their children and society.

“Our thoughts, solidarity and prayers are with the entire Ndoma-Egba family in this trying times.

“It is my prayer that God will grant their souls eternal repose and grant fortitude to all those who mourn the departed to bear the irreparable loss,” Okowa stated.