Messi Pauses His Renewal With Barca & Wants To Leave At End Of Next Season
- 2 hours 23 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
Messi wants to leave Barcelona in 2021 and has paused his renewal with Catalans, per SER reports.
The report claims that Messi feels tired and wants to end his contract in 2021 and leave the club at the end of next season..
Messi, 33, is Barca’s all-time leading scorer with 630 goals for the club where he has spent his entire career while he has netted a record 70 times for Argentina.
