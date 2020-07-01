Dr Anu Arrested Over Failed Cosmetic Surgery That Led To The Death Of Her Patient (Photos)
- 2 hours 25 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
Police officers have arrested a plastic surgeon, Dr. Anu following a failed surgery that led to death of patient.
Self-acclaimed plastic surgeon, Dr Anu of MedContour Services Ltd has been arrested.
According to Nigerian journalist, Fisayo Soyomb, she was arrested on Wednesday, July 1st..
Her trial according to Fisayo, kicked off today, July 3rd, at the Federal High Court, Ikoyi, Lagos.
“Following her arrest on Wednesday, the trial of cosmetic surgeon Dr. Anu of MedContour Services Ltd is about to kick off at the Federal High Court, Ikoyi.
The case: is ‘Federal Republic of Nigeria v. Dr. Adepoju Anuoluwapo & MedContour’.
@fccpcnigeria
is the prosecutor.
Police brought her in around 11.33am.
Among the allegations against her is that a failed cosmetic surgery by her led to the death of one Mrs. Nneka Miriam Barbra Onwuzuligbo.
She is also charged with failiure to comply with a summons by the FCCPC Nigeria.” Fisayo wrote on Twitter.
Recall that a popular Twitter user, Omohtee who was left battling for her life in a surgery gone wrong by Dr. Anu, cried out 3 months ago on social media.
Following her arrest on Wednesday, the trial of cosmetic surgeon Dr. Anu of MedContour Services Ltd is about to kick off at the Federal High Court, Ikoyi.
The case: is 'Federal Republic of Nigeria v. Dr. Adepoju Anuoluwapo & MedContour'.@fccpcnigeria is the prosecutor.— 'Fisayo Soyombo (@fisayosoyombo) July 3, 2020
1/2 pic.twitter.com/wj1ryqC4D9
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles