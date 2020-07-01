Home | News | General | Dr Anu Arrested Over Failed Cosmetic Surgery That Led To The Death Of Her Patient (Photos)

Police officers have arrested a plastic surgeon, Dr. Anu following a failed surgery that led to death of patient.

Self-acclaimed plastic surgeon, Dr Anu of MedContour Services Ltd has been arrested.

According to Nigerian journalist, Fisayo Soyomb, she was arrested on Wednesday, July 1st..

Her trial according to Fisayo, kicked off today, July 3rd, at the Federal High Court, Ikoyi, Lagos.

Among the allegations against her is that a failed cosmetic surgery by her led to the death of one Mrs. Nneka Miriam Barbra Onwuzuligbo.

She is also charged with failiure to comply with a summons by the FCCPC Nigeria.” Fisayo wrote on Twitter.

Recall that a popular Twitter user, Omohtee who was left battling for her life in a surgery gone wrong by Dr. Anu, cried out 3 months ago on social media.

