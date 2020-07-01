Home | News | General | Dr Anu Arrested Over Failed Cosmetic Surgery That Led To The Death Of Her Patient (Photos)
Messi Pauses His Renewal With Barca & Wants To Leave At End Of Next Season
Heartbreaking Story Of 19 Family Members Who Were Crushed To Death At Railway Crossing

Dr Anu Arrested Over Failed Cosmetic Surgery That Led To The Death Of Her Patient (Photos)



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 2 hours 25 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments

Police officers have arrested a plastic surgeon, Dr. Anu following a failed surgery that led to death of patient.

Self-acclaimed plastic surgeon, Dr Anu of MedContour Services Ltd has been arrested.

According to Nigerian journalist, Fisayo Soyomb, she was arrested on Wednesday, July 1st..

alt

Her trial according to Fisayo, kicked off today, July 3rd, at the Federal High Court, Ikoyi, Lagos.

“Following her arrest on Wednesday, the trial of cosmetic surgeon Dr. Anu of MedContour Services Ltd is about to kick off at the Federal High Court, Ikoyi.

The case: is ‘Federal Republic of Nigeria v. Dr. Adepoju Anuoluwapo & MedContour’.
@fccpcnigeria
is the prosecutor.
Police brought her in around 11.33am.

Among the allegations against her is that a failed cosmetic surgery by her led to the death of one Mrs. Nneka Miriam Barbra Onwuzuligbo.

She is also charged with failiure to comply with a summons by the FCCPC Nigeria.” Fisayo wrote on Twitter.

Recall that a popular Twitter user, Omohtee who was left battling for her life in a surgery gone wrong by Dr. Anu, cried out 3 months ago on social media.

Following her arrest on Wednesday, the trial of cosmetic surgeon Dr. Anu of MedContour Services Ltd is about to kick off at the Federal High Court, Ikoyi.

The case: is 'Federal Republic of Nigeria v. Dr. Adepoju Anuoluwapo & MedContour'.@fccpcnigeria is the prosecutor.
1/2 pic.twitter.com/wj1ryqC4D9

— 'Fisayo Soyombo (@fisayosoyombo) July 3, 2020
Advertisements

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 172