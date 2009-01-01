Home | News | General | Major shakeup in police as IGP orders redeployment of AIGs, CPs

- IGP Adamu has ordered for the posting and redeployment of some senior police officers

- Five commissioners of police were redeployed to different states across the country

- Adamu, however, charged the officers to bring their wealth of experience to bear in their new places of assignment

There was a major shake-up in the Nigeria Police Force on Friday, July 3, as the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, ordered the immediate posting and redeployment of senior police officers.

Legit.ng reports that the news was broken in a tweet from the official Twitter handle of the Nigerian Police Force (NPF).

This is following President Muhammadu Buhari's approval for the re-organization of the force.

According to the tweet, the police boss ordered the following five new police zonal commands to be posted:

The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu

Source: Original

1. AIG Zone 13 Ukpo-Dunukofia (Awka) – AIG Dan-Mallam Mohammed, fdc

2. AIG Zone 14 Katsina – AIG Rabiu Yusuf

3. AIG Zone 15 Maiduguri – AIG Lawal Ado

4. AIG Zone 16 Yenagoa – AIG Austine I. Agbonlahor, fdc

5. AIG Zone 17 Akure – AIG David Oyebanji Folawiyo, mni

The list of officers redeployed are:

1. AIG Adeleye Olusola Oyebade, mni to the Department of Research.

2. AIG Ibrahim A. Lamorde, mni to Planning and Directorate of Intelligence, FHQ, Abuja.

The IGP while noting that postings/redeployments were with immediate effect, charged the officers to ensure that policing is brought closer to the people.

He also directed the senior officers to work with relevant stakeholders to tackle crime and improve on policing services across the country.

​The police chief also urged the affected officers to bring their wealth of experience to bear in their new places of assignment.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the creation of five new zonal commands and restructuring of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) was on Wednesday, May 27, approved by President Buhari.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by the inspector-general of police, who explained that the new structure for the force is expected to fully integrate intelligence-led policing strategy and community policing.

The five newly created commands are Ondo/Ekiti command, Enugu/Anambra/Ebonyi Command, Balyelsa/Rivers command, Katsina,/Kaduna command, and Yobe/Borno command.

