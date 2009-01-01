Home | News | General | Is this really necessary? This girl was banned from school because she wore Black Lives Matter shirt

- Journei Brockman, a six-year-old student, was on Friday, June 26, kicked out of school for wearing Black Lives Matter shirt

- The school said that they do not agree with the shirt and its imprint encourages racism in the school

- The student's mother, Denval Brockman, said that she does not see any wrong in making her child wear what she believes in

A mother in Russellville, Ark, Deval Brockman, has said that her six-year-old daughter, Journei Brockman, was banned from daycare because she put on a shirt with the imprint “Black Lives Matter”.

Journei has been a student of His Kids Preschool for six months before the incident happened, The Hill reports.

However, on Friday, June 26, she was told not to come back to school. Deval said that a school official called her on Thursday, June 29, that she did agree with the shirt, saying she should not wear such to school again.

After reporting the issue to state officials, Denval was told that there is nothing wrong with the shirt except it contains profane words.

A collage of Journei and her mother. Photo source: The Hill

Source: UGC

“If I’m supporting something, I’m going to wear it, my child is going to wear it, to help say that our voice needs to be heard,” Brockman said.

The six-year-old went back to the school the following day with another shirt bearing an image of a raised fist. That was the day she was told her daughter was no longer wanted in the school.

An official in the school reportedly said that the shirt encourages racism in the school. Denval said that the shirt is not political because what it promotes is everywhere in the news.

“We feel a childcare environment is not a place for a parent’s political views to be addressed or played out, regardless of race,” Patricia Brown, director of the school said.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that following the death of George Floyd, many people have organised protests to demand racial equality across the world.

However, one protest organised by an eight-year-old, Nolan Davis, in Missouri captured the attention of many as hundreds of children showed up.

The children matched the streets chanting the phrase that has now become famous, Black Lives Matter.

"We are the children, the mighty mighty children. Here to tell you, Black lives matter!" chanted the children as they matched down in Kirkwood.

The children marched down the sidewalks in the company of their parents on Saturday, June 27. Although their voices were not as loud, their dedication and determination were admired by many.

