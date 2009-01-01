Home | News | General | Breaking: PDP disqualifies 2 Ondo governorship aspirants

- Two Ondo PDP aspirants have been disqualified from the governorship race

- This was disclosed by Yakubu Dogara, the chairman of the screening committee

- Eight aspirants of the party were screened by the opposition party on Thursday, July 2

The hopes of two Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) aspirants jostling to clinch the gubernatorial ticket were dashed on Friday, July 3, as they got disqualified.

According to The Nation, Yakubu Dogara, former speaker of the House of Representatives and the chairman of the screening panel disclosed this at the end of the exercise.

The chairman of the screening committee explained that the disqualified candidates feel unsatisfied they can go to the appeal panel

This is coming a day after PDP screened its aspirants including Agboola Ajayi, Eyitayo Jegede, Boluwaji Kunlere, Eddy Olafeso, Ben Banji Okunomo, Bode Ayorinde, Otunba Bamidele Akingboye, Godday Erewa and Sola Ebiseni on Thursday, July 2.

Kogi State governorship election results: Who won?

PDP screening panel disqualifies 2 Ondo governorship aspirants

Source: Twitter

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the chairman of the PDP screening committee for the Ondo state governorship election, has assured the party's aspirants of equal and impartial treatment.

Shortly after the aspirants were screened in Abuja, Dogara assured the aspirants that the committee was out for justice. He noted that aspirants will be assessed strictly based on the documents they submitted.

In a related development, the PDP has advised Agboola Ajayi, Ondo state deputy governor, to resign from office, having left the APC, the party on which platform he was elected.

The PDP spokesperson for the southwest zone, Ayo Fadaka, said the honourable thing for Ajayi to do is to resign.

Fadaka said on Channels TV that Ajayi "should do what he thinks is honourable by resigning if he feels he could no longer cooperate with" Governor Rotimi Akeredolu.

Battle of ‘hot’ contenders: Top 5 candidates who may win Imo governorship election

Fadaka said it is up to Governor Akeredolu and the APC to make an appraisal of whether they still have a running mate in Ajayi as deputy governor since his defection to the PDP.

In other news, the deputy governor of Ondo, has been given a waiver by the PDP to contest for the forthcoming gubernatorial poll. The waiver from the opposition party was contained in a statement signed by the PDP's national chairman, Prince Uche Secondus.

According to the national working committee of the PDP, Ajayi has satisfied the relevant provisions of the party’s constitution to get the waiver.

APC ward lifts Oshiomhole's suspension | Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...