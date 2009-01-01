Home | News | General | Juventus legend reveals he will go back to high school after retiring from football

- Gianluigi Buffon has revealed plans to return to high school after retirement

- The 42-year-old goalkeeper has enjoyed tremendous success in his 24-year career span

- Buffon said he will have to go and complete his fifth grade as his parents have been disturbing him on that

Juventus legend Gianluigi Buffon has confirmed he will be returning to high school to complete his fifth year once he finally hangs his gloves.

The 42-year-old recently signed a one-year extension with the Italian League champions - with his current deal set to expire in the summer of 2021.

Buffon joined the Old Lady in 2001 and has gone ahead to win nine Serie A titles but has missed out on winning the Champions League silverware all through his career.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

The legendary goalkeeper was out of the Allianz Stadium for just one season, having had to join Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint Germain but returned to Turin in 2019.

Nigerian man with 2 wives laments hardship under Buhari's administration, says he wants a 3rd wife

While hinting on his plans after drawing the curtain on his career, he said: "When I leave football, I have a year sabbatical – will be able to devote time to yourself and family.

PAY ATTENTION: Become a member of the leading sports Facebook group 'Naija Football Fan Zone'

The 2006 World Cup winner added: "I must finish my fifth year of high school, my parents have been bothering me for 30 years."

Legit.ng earlier reported that Juventus legends Gianluigi Buffon and Giorgio Chiellini have signed a new one year contracts to remain at the club until 2021.

The Old Lady confirmed the development on their official Twitter handle as they look to keep their veterans at the Allianz Stadium for one more season.

Gianluigi Buffon preparing for Juventus' clash - credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

By the end of their new deal, Buffon would have clocked 43, while the rock-solid defender will be close to celebrating his 37th birthday.

Super Eagles boss Rohr reveals what he plans to do to Arsenal and QPR stars

The publication also reported that Juventus goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon might have to be forced into retirement if he aims to keep playing the beautiful game until he is 50, according to his former teammates.

World cup winning duo Fabio Cannavarro and Fransesco Totti both believe the decision to hang up boots might have to be taken out of Buffon’s hands as he keeps playing ball despite turning 42 in January.

Buffon, considered a modern legend of the game, is approaching the end to another one of his contracts in the summer but is showing no signs of retiring.

Rashidi Yekini is irreplaceable in Super Eagles – Abdul Sule | Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...