Drama erupts as SARS operatives stop and search journalist Kemi Olunloyo and her son (videos)

- Veteran journalist Kemi Olunloyo and her son were recently involved in drama with SARS operatives

- Olunloyo posted videos on her Instagram page that captured the ugly exchange

- According to her, one of the SARS officers who was seen taping her said she harassed him

Veteran Nigerian journalist Kemi Olunloyo recently took to social media with videos capturing her ugly exchange with some Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) operatives around the Badore area of Ajah, Lagos.

According to Olunloyo, the SARS operatives stationed in the area have made it a frequent call to stop and search the car of her artiste Wealth 9ja on a weekly basis.

Olunloyo said it was the reason she decided to follow him to the studio and sees what plays out when he comes across the security operatives.

Veteran journalist Kemi Olunloyo. Photo: Instagram:@kemiolunloyo

Source: Instagram

"When we left the studio for a listening session we got in the car & boom at the junction SARS #PoliceNG pulled @iamwealth9ja aside. They visibly caused fear for @Richkjtmusic my son who is American and almost dialed @usinnigeria for his protection. They ordered us out! Then they claim I was harassing them," the investigative journalist said while sharing a first part of two videos.

See her post below:

Olunloyo in a different post said one of the officers accused her of harassing him after she vowed to have them arrested.

In the video shared, Olunloyo was seen speaking against the officers as they onlookers taped the drama.

She criticized the SARS men for constantly extorting Nigerians youths.

Sharing the post she said: "Officer Kelechi taping me was the leader of the team. His beef was that I harassed him and lied that police ever EXTORTED @iamwealth9ja. He also demanded to search my bag saying I was hiding DRUG! I told him he needed a search warrant cos I know my CIVIL RIGHTS."

See below:

