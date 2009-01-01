Home | News | General | COVID-19: He is a threat to my administration - Akeredolu vows not to handover to his deputy

- Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo state has vowed not to hand over to his deputy, Agboola Ajayi

- According to Akeredolu, there was no reason for him to transmit power for Ajayi tobe in acting capacity

- Recall that the governor announced that he tested positive for the coronavirus infection

In spite of testing positive for coronavirus, the governor of Ondo state, Rotimi Akeredolu has vowed not to transmit power to Agboola Ajayi, his deputy governor in an acting capacity.

Akeredolu who is in isolation and undergoing treatment at home said there was no reason for him to hand over to the deputy governor, The Nation reports.

The governor speaking through Donald Ojogo, the state commissioner for information and orientation, described Ajayi as the greatest threat to his administration, adding that the deputy governor since left the APC and governance.

Akeredolu went on to note that he could not hand over to someone who attempted to pull down his administration.

While explaining that he is not even considering handing over to Ajayi, the governor also noted that he can't transfer the rein of government to a person who has exhibited mindless level of betrayal and an unquestionable level of treachery.

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu and his deputy, Agboola Ajayi

He said: “Those of us in government and believe strongly in this government see the deputy governor as the greatest threat to good governance in Ondo state and you can’t attempt to handover to people like that. Agboola Ajayi is the greatest threat to this government.

“This is not done and unthinkable, undebatable and if that is the reason he has been sponsoring write ups to say there is likely to be vacuum, the governor must hand over to him, he’s only joking, it is not going to happen because the governor is hale and hearty."

Recall that Governor Akeredolu announced that he tested positive for the coronavirus infection on Tuesday, June 30, via a video shared on his official and verified Twitter account.

Akeredolu said as, at the time of receiving his test result, he is asymptomatic and has since gone into self-isolation.

He called for prayers from the people of the state saying "your continued prayers over my well being are most appreciated".

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a government official who pleaded anonymity on Thursday, July 2, confirmed that the wife of the Ondo state governor, Betty Akeredolu, tested positive for COVID -19.

The official said the samples of the First Lady which was collected two days ago and one of the security aides of the governor returned positive.

In a related development, Ondo political fraternity was thrown into mourning following the death of the state commissioner of health, Wahab Adegbenro, who died of COVID-19 on Thursday, July 2.

It was reported that Adegbenro battled COVID-19 infection for some days but efforts of the state health operatives proved futile as the commissioner later gave up the ghost.

Source from the government quarters claimed that the late commissioner died at the Federal Medical Center, Owo, after spending about ten days at the hospital.

