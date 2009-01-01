Home | News | General | Gay rights activists Bisi Alimi and his partner spotted in loved-up photo

- Controversial gay man Bisi Alimi recently shared a cute photo on his Instagram page

- Alimi and his partner were seen cuddled up in the photo

- Some of his followers were seen reacting in the comment section

Controversial Nigerian gay man Bisi Alimi recently left some of his followers gushing after he took to his social media page with a cute photo.

Alimi rocked an afro wig and was also seen wearing subtle makeup. He leaned into his partner as they both posed for the camera.

In the caption that accompanied the post, the gay man teasingly noted that some years ago he caught his partner cheating with a different version of himself.

According to him, prayers and fasting helped them settle the situation.

Gay rights activists Bisi Alimi and his partner. Photo: Instagram/@bisialimi

"4yrs ago, I caught my husband cheating on me with @msposhp, but I thank god for prayers and fasting. If not for sis @obehinoir and our Daddy GO. To god the glory," Alimi’s caption read.

Check out the post below:

Upon sharing the photo, followers were seen in the comment section passing remarks.

Read what some of them had to say below:

lanreworld: "Hahahahaha I’m sure it’s also cos you paid your tithe regularly."

ernstpollak: "How on earth could he cheat on such a gorgeous hot wife."

lady.arilyn: "The fact I read the caption and I knew what you talking about."

xxiviii_abj: "The caption made my heart skip a beat first."

vaughan_star: "He is too faithful to cheat."

sheikhayates: "I was ready to go fight @msposhp until saw the profile."

Some months ago, Legit.ng reported that the gay rights activist took to social media to open up about a conversation he had with his parents amid the coronavirus pandemic. Alimi revealed that he asked them how they wished to die.

According to Alimi, the question was is in view of how coronavirus had spread across the world.

Alimi who admitted it was a hard conversation to have, urged people to remain in their homes as the virus is real.

