Ondo 2020: PDP panel disqualifies two governorship aspirants, clears six

Dayo Johnson – Akure

INDICATIONS emerged that the screening committee of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship election of Ondo State has disqualified two of the aspirants and cleared six.

Nine aspirants were screened on Thursday at Wadata Plaza, the national headquarters of the PDP in Abuja by the panel headed by the former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara.

The aspirants include Banji Okunomo, Dr Eddy Olafeso, Otunba Bamidele Akingboye, Prince Goddey Erewa, Chief Olusola Ebiseni, Eyitayo Jegede, SAN, Dr Bode Ayorinde, Senator Boluwaji Kunlere and the state deputy governor, Hon. Agboola Ajayi.

The disqualified aspirants according to findings are from the Southern senatorial district of the state.

Vanguard gathered that the cleared aspirants have received their certificates while the two disqualified aspirants have been informed.

A reliable source said that one of the disqualified aspirants failed to produce his voters’ cards on request by the panel.

The reason for the disqualification of the other could not be immediately verified.

Speaking with Vanguard, one of the aspirants, Hon Banji Okunomo confirmed that he had received his certificate of clearance after the screening exercise.

Okunomo said that he remained focused and would not be distracted in his quest to win the ticket of his Party (PDP) in Ondo State.

He pointed out that he will not only win the ticket of the PDP but would also defeat the candidate of the ruling APC come October 10, 2020.

The aspirant added that “a man that carries God’s grace cannot suffer disgrace.

Contacted, the state Director of Media and Publicity of the party Zadok Akintoye said that outcome of the screening would be made public by the screening committee.

Akintoye said it was outside the purview of the state chapter of the party.

Vanguard

