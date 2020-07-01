Home | News | General | Hushpuppi faces up to 20 years in US prison if convicted



Ramon Igbalode popularly known as Hushpuppi faces the possibility of spending the next 20 years in a US prison if found guilty of the fraud allegations levelled against him..

Information obtained from the website of the Department of Justice of the United States revealed that the charges against Hushpuppi range from laundering hundreds of millions of dollars from business email compromise (BEC) frauds and other scams, including schemes targeting a U.S. law firm, a foreign bank and an English Premier League soccer club.

Advertisements

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...