Home | News | General | Man Utd pair Paul Pogba and Bruno Fernandes both injured after training ground clash

Manchester United have been plunged into a potential crisis after Paul Pogba and Bruno Fernandes were both injured in a training ground collision.

The two midfielders are doubtful for Saturday’s game with Bournemouth at Old Trafford and face being sidelined as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer chases a top-four finish and glory in both the Europa League and FA Cup..

The accidental clash occurred when Pogba ran into his team-mate as Solskjaer put his squad through their paces at Carrington.

Both men were taken away for treatment – with Fernandes appearing to come off worse.

United refused to comment on a situation that could affect Solskjaer’s selection with the game against the relegation-threatened Cherries less than 24 hours away.

It’s a blow that could not have come at a worse time for the Reds with big games coming thick and fast.

Advertisements

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...