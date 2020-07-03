Home | News | General | FCE Abeokuta shuts down as health worker dies of COVID-19

The Management of the Federal College of Education, Osiele, Abeokuta, Ogun State on Friday, shut down the institution for two weeks after a medical worker at the institution died of COVID-19 complications.

Two other workers at the College’s Medical Centre equally tested positive for the virus..

The institution’s Registrar, Adedayo Adebayo disclosed this in a statement issued in Abeokuta on Friday.

He said a report carried out “attributed the cause of death of one of the medical personnel that transited to immortality lately to complications that arose from COVID-19.

“Regrettably, the two other staff of the medical centre similarly tested positive to the viral infection and have been placed on isolation and undergoing treatment.

“Arising from this untoward development, it is incumbent on the college management to immediately close down the college so as to forestall further spread of the virus.”

He added, “The college management further advises everyone that has had recent contact with the affected medical personnel to subject themselves to COVID-19 test in order to ascertain their health status and to seek necessary medical intervention.

“The management condoles with the bereaved family and the college community and prays that God grants all the succour to bear the irreparable loss.

“It also prays for the speedy and total recovery of the affected staff and commits all other staff and students of the College into the care and protection of the Almighty as we all stay safe to outlive this trying period.”

