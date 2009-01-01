Home | News | General | Ooni of Ife adopts, gives scholarship to 17-year-old boy who drew his portrait with just a pencil (photos)

- Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, has adopted 17-year-old Samuel who drew his portraits and tagged him on Twitter

- The king also gave a full scholarship to him that will cover his education to the university level

- To ensure that he is not jobless after his education, the Ooni said he would employ him

Adeyeye Ogunwusi, the Ooni of Ife, has adopted as his own a 17-year-old boy who artistically drew his portrait with just a pencil.

In a post he made on Thursday, June 26, the monarch said that he would pay the boy’s tuition fee up to the university level and give him a job when he graduates.

“I got tagged on Twitter a few months back from a young man who made a brilliant pencil drawing of myself, in my appreciation for his art I invited him to my palace,” Ooni said.

The monarch added that it is a fact that if all work together irrespective of their social status, there will be access to socio-economic opportunities for all.

Ooni of Ife said when he met Samuel's mother, a corn seller, she demonstrated an “incredible heart of motherhood”.

He said helping the artist is part of his plan to help young Nigerians in achieving great heights in life.

Oba Adeyeye said that he would continue to render such help to those who need it whenever he comes across them.

A collage of the king and Samuel. Photo source: Instagram/Ooni of Ife

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that the Ooni of Ife gave the Lagos government three locally made motorized fumigators in the fight against the pandemic in the state.

Added to those is a large drone sprinkler that could be used for wide aerial fumigation. He did the formal presentation of the donations to the state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

During the presentation, the monarch said that he was inspired to give because of the great ways world leaders have been dealing with the deadly virus.

