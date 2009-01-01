Home | News | General | Amid coronavirus, patients in hospital burst dance moves to entertain themselves (video)

- A video clip showing patients dancing in a hospital ward has gone viral and peeps are digging it

- Two patients busted a move while wearing face masks

- One of the men had his arm in a sling and the other one needed a walker to assist him

A hilarious video was shared on Twitter on Thursday, July 2, showing two patients busting a move in the hospital.

One of the men had his arm in a sling and the other was using a walker to get around. Although both patients, who were seen wearing face masks, had injuries, it did not stop them from enjoying themselves.

The post was shared by social media user @BlackLwendo, who did not reveal when or where the clip was filmed.

Take a look at the video below:

People were in stitches over the video footage and they gave their two cents' worth in the comment section.

Twitter user, @ms_tourist, commented:

"I thought I had seen it all."

Another tweep, @PRmudau23, added:

"Corona got nothing on iPiano."

Social media user, @Jer1dah, wrote:

"As long as they aren't breaking any law, I support this. This is innocent fun."

@siya_gumbi said:

"I'd love to be isolated with them."

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a nurse in South Africa, 57-year-old Gumede Thathakahle, took caregiving to another level as she entertained her patients with dance.

In a shared video on Facebook, she was seen dancing as she talked with the patients at the Philani Clinic in Scottburgh.

She said that she holds the belief that nurses should always give hope to their patients, something more effective than pills.

Gumede added that whenever she is setting out in the morning, she always plans to create an environment where everyone is lively.

Her colleague, Zama Mazeka, attested to the fact that she always makes everyone happy whenever she is present in the hospital.

“This is my mother. Every day is bright with her around. I consider myself blessed and lucky to spend 40 hours every week with her. It’s always nice being at Philani Clinic I'm telling you,” she said.

