Home | News | General | Tension at Old Trafford as Bruno Fernandes, 1 other Man United star suffer terrible injury

- Paul Pogba and Bruno Fernandes might be unavailable for Man United when they battle Bournemouth this weekend

- They were said to have collided in training

- The Red Devils are yet to make a statement and the extent of their injuries are unknown at the moment

Manchester United could be without the services of their midfielders Paul Pogba and Bruno Fernandes when they battle Bournemouth this weekend.

The attackers were said to have picked up injuries during their training session earlier today, and their availabilities are unsure at the time of this report.

Both stars are already gelling in the middle of the park since the return of football last month with Ols Gunnar Solskjaer's men targetting top-four finish this campaign.

Sport Bible quoting The Mirror claim the duo collided on the training ground but the club is yet to make a statement regarding the incident.

Paul Pogba and Bruno Fernandes during Man United's victory over Brighton - credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

United are currently on a 15-match unbeaten run across competitions but a long-term injury could hamper their scintillating start to football's resumption.

Pogba and Fernandes were superb on Tuesday night as the Red Devils thumped Brighton 3-0 at the AMEX Stadium.

Last week, United coach Michael Carrick discussed the partnership between Fernandes and Pogba - highlighting the current balance of their midfield.

"It is understandable why a lot of the questions are 'can they play together' because they are two fantastic talents," the former England international told ESPN per Manchester Evening News.

"We feel we've got a really good balance in midfield between all the lads really.

"It is kind of unfair to single them out asking 'can they play together' because the other boys have done a terrific job and will have plenty to say as well.

"Of course, the talk is about Bruno and Paul and I'm sure they can play together.

"That's why they are both here at the club and I'm sure they are looking forward to it. But as Bruno and Paul would totally understand me saying, it is not just about them."

Legit.ng earlier reported that Manchester United’s Bruno Fernandes has praised fellow team-mate and partner Paul Pogba for assisting him to settle when he arrived at the England club.

The Portuguese midfield sensation agreed to a contract deal that saw him switch to Premier League outfits Manchester United for a whopping £51 million in January.

Fernandes is currently offered a wage worth £100,000-a-week and £5million-a-year as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer hopes to bolster his squad with the 25-year-old's presence.

Also, Paul Pogba has landed himself in trouble with the UK police officers after he was caught driving with an unlicensed French number plate hours before Manchester United’s return to action.

According to SunSport, the Frenchman was stopped by the officers after he was seen driving along the M56 not far from Manchester Airport.

It was gathered that the Greater Manchester Police seized the highly exotic ride somewhere in Cheshire while Pogba was dragged into the back of the patrol vehicle.

