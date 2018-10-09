Home | News | General | Edo 2020: No PDP aspirant will be unjustly disqualified — Dogara

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Screening Committee for the Ondo State governorship election has assured the party aspirants that none of them would be unjustly disqualified.

The Chairman of the Committee and immediate past Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rep. Yakubu Dogara, gave the assurance while speaking with newsmen shortly after screening the aspirants in Abuja.

Dogara assured the aspirants that the committee was out for justice; and justice would be served.

“Justice is indivisible. What is justice for one has to be justice to the other?

“We are sure that at the end of the day the party will be proud of the exercise that we have done. Nobody will be unjustifiably denied clearance for any reason. For anyone who is qualified.

“As a matter of fact, is it not even our responsibility to clear them, it is the documents they have presented before us that will clear them.

” As far as we are a concerned, once you have your papers and records intact, you are good to go. So, the assurance is that we are out for justice and we will ensure that justice is served to the end,” he said.

Dogara said though the committee had screened all the aspirants, it would be adjourned till Friday 1 p.m. before taking its final position on the exercise.

He said that the committee recognised the responsibility bestowed on it and would do a thorough job.

“This is in view of the fact that developments in politics no longer support the case of whimsical screening exercise any longer.

“You have seen it, some people have won elections and lost elections on the account of defective screening that was done by the officials of their party.

“So, we are aware of that and we are holding each of the aspirants to account for the information given to the party and the documents that they have submitted,” he said.

Dogara commended members of the committee for their patience for the exercise that lasted for about 12 hours.

When asked to comment on a large number of aspirants for the poll, he said no political party in a true democracy would restrain its interested members from participating in an election.

“Even if they are 50 aspirants let them come, it is their constitutional rights. The party cannot prevent that. Nobody can regulate the provisions of the constitution.

“In as much as they are members of the party and they want to run for this office, no one has the power to circumscribe the provisions of the constitution regarding their rights to vile for any office, except if they are defective in terms of requirements of the law or the party.

“But, as long as they are qualified, no one can guard their rights to contest for any office. No political party should do that,” he said.

The aspirants included the incumbent Deputy Governor of the state, Dr. Agboola Ajayi; Eyitayo Jegede; Sen. Boluwaji Kunlere; Dr. Eddy Olafeso; Ben Okunomo; Bode Ayorinde; Otunba Bamidele Akingboye; Mr. Godday Erewa; and Mr. Sola Ebiseeni.

NAN

Vanguard

